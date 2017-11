Glenda F. Drew, 58, of Granite City, died at 4:38 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A procession will leave Irwin Chapel at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, to arrive at St. Charles Memorial Gardens in St. Charles, Mo., for an 11 a.m. graveside service.