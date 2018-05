Glenda Faye (nee: Eaker) Wilson, 71, of Granite City, was called to heaven on Saturday, May 26, 2018, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Pontoon Beach, where services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 31. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.