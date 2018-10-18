Glendell “Paul” Brewer, 85, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born January 18, 1933 in Palmer, Missouri, a son of the late William and Rosie (Callahan) Brewer. He married Betty Sue (Jones) Brewer on May 18, 1984 in St. Charles, Missouri and she survives. He retired from Laclede Steel in 1995 with 45 years of dedicated service as a steelworker in Madison and Alton. He enjoyed his days of traveling and enjoyed wrestling, football and baseball throughout his life. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his children, Delores Harper of Edwardsville, Glyn Adams of Troy, Paul Wayne and wife, Carrie Brewer of Pocahontas, Keith Brewer of Collinsville and Robert “Bob” Brewer of Granite City; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Carroll and Sharon Kay Brewer of Collinsville; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Charles Schultz of St. Peters, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Pat Brewer of Pontoon Beach; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Paula Brewer and three brothers, William, Clifford and Herman Brewer.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be held on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Henry Crippen officiating. Burial will be at St. John Cemetery on Nameoki Road in Granite City. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com