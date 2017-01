Glenn A. Hachman, 82, of Wood River, died at 12:20 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1327 Vaughn Road, Wood River, where visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. service Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is handling arrangements.