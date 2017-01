Glenn Edward Weckman, 79, of Collinsville, died at 8:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his home.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Burial will be at a later date at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.