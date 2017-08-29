Glenna B. Townzen, 96, of Caseyville, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, at Caseyville Nursing & Rehab Center in Caseyville.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
