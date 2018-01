Gloria A. Keith, 80, died at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at Fountain View Memory Care in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is handling arrangements.