Gloria B. (Burrous) Graham, 85, of Granite City, passed away at 9:02 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at her home.

She was born July 13, 1932, in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Virgil Burrous and Ruth (Tubbs) Atkins. She enjoyed her years of service as a hostess and manager at the restaurant in Holiday Inn of Collinsville. She was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle in Granite City. Throughout her lifetime, she was a dedicated Avon representative and had been a model and had many awards as a makeup artist. She enjoyed watching vintage movies and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends.

She is survived by five children and their spouses, Sharon and Jim Schardan of Harvester, Mo., Teddy Dean Graham II of Collinsville, Dawn Loyd of Pocahontas, Terry W. and Tina Loyd of Granite City and Paula Loyd of Granite City; 10 grandchildren, Kelly, Jimmy, Marc, Teddy III, Sarah, Misty, Angie, R.J., Austin, and Alex; several great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Paul Boswell of St. Charles, Mo.; other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Catherine Skillington; and one sister, Glenda Joan Tisdale.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, cremation will take place and no public service will be held. Memorials may be made to the family or to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City is in charge of arrangements.