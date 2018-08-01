Gloria Dean Oettle, 91, of Kampsville, passed away on Friday July 27, 2018 at Barnes- Jewish Hospital in St. Louis

She was born on July 6, 1927 in Knoxville, TN, the daughter of Lena Brown.

Gloria married Vernon Oettle on March 31, 1962 in Hardin, IL. He survives.

She was a cook at Bare Foot Restaurant in Hardin and loved mushroom hunting.

Gloria is survived by her husband, Vernon Oettle, one son, Jimmy Don Smith of Woodson, IL; two grandchildren, Terrie Don Smith and Leah Ann Smith of Kampsville.

Private graveside services will be held at Hardin City Cemetery with Rev. Paul D. Frazier officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired.

