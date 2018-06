Gloria E. Ohms, 93, of Glen Carbon, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 10, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 182 Summit in Glen Carbon. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. until the service at noon Thursday, June 14, at the church with Bishop Anthony Clavier officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.