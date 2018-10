Gloria Jean Morkel

Gloria Jean Morkel, 82, of Godfrey, died at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 3, 2018, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until a celebration of life service at 6 p.m. Friday, October 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Bo Schultz will officiate.