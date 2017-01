Gloria M. Winters, 85, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at her daughter’s home in Florida.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.