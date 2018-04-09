Gloria Rose (Bisto) Ryterski passed away peacefully at her second home in Arvada, Colo., the morning of Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Gloria was born Jan. 21, 1938, in Granite City to Michael A. and Helen Bisto. On Jan. 24, 1959, Gloria married Jerome Ryterski.

Gloria was preceded in death by her grandson, John Paul Ryterski, and her loving parents. Survivors include her brother, Michael J. (Nancy) Bisto of Mayfield, Ky.; her husband, Jerome Ryterski of Granite City; and nine children — Mark Ryterski of Madison, Chris (Dee) Ryterski of Nashville, Ill., Craig (Melanie) Ryterski of Columbia, Ill., Carla Ryterski (Patrick Kolieboi) of St. Louis, Renee Chastain of Arvada, Colo., Eric (Elizabeth) Ryterski of Louisville, Colo., Carolyn Ryterski-Brinker of Granite City, Michael (Angie) Ryterski of St. Charles, Mo., and Michelle (Tim) Ingram of New Douglas, Ill. In addition, Gloria and Jerome have 26 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Gloria was a beautiful, talented and amazing woman. Gloria’s passion was designing and sewing her own clothes from an early age. She loved dancing, music, live theater, concerts, shopping and traveling. She spent as much time as possible in Colorado, as she loved the mountains and all they had to offer. Gloria enjoyed reading and continued to learn new things every day. Babies and children held a special place in her heart. She loved holding and playing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing games with her family during get-togethers. She was silly and funny and made so many people laugh.

Gloria had a love for life and lived every day to the fullest. Her selfless nature and generosity was second to none. Gloria’s spirit will live on in the lives of many for years to come.

Gloria will be missed dearly; however, her strong faith and her love for our Lord Jesus gives us peace and comfort. For that, we are able to say, “It is well with my soul.”

A Celebration of Life for family and friends of Gloria will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018, at Polish Hall in Madison, beginning at 11 a.m.