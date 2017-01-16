Grace A. Patton, 67, of Bethalto, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.
According to her wishes, there will be no formal services, but a dinner will be held in her honor at a later date.
Paynic Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
