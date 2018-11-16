Grace LaVaughn Johnston Barker of Alton peacefully passed away Friday, November 2, 2018, at the age of 92.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 20, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edwards St. in Alton.
