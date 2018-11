Grace P. Holland, 76, of Hardin, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, November 4, at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 5, at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardin with Father Don Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at St. Norbert’s Catholic Cemetery in Hardin.