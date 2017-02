Grant Aslan Korkoyan Jr., 84, of St. Louis County and formerly of Belleville, died at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis County.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City, with service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at St. Gregory Armenian Church in Granite City. Burial with full military honors will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Belleville.