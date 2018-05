Greg Helm, 46, of Glen Carbon, passed away at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at his residence.

There will be a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 8, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Shank officiating. He was cremated according to his wishes and burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.