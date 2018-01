Gregory B. “Greg” Bott, 61, a longtime resident of Plainfield, Ill., formerly of Brighton, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, at Targhetta & Wooldridge Funeral Home in Brighton. Burial will take place at Miles Station Cemetery in rural Macoupin County.