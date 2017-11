Gregory Paul Erthal, 55, died at 12:52 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until memorial service at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A celebration of life memorial will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Pete’s Lounge in Alton.