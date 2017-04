Guy O. Bigham, 82, of Godfrey, died at 3:45 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at Rosewood Care Center of Alton.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, where services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 18. Interment will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.