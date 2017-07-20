H. Gene Rincker, 67, of Marine, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at his home.
Private graveside service and interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.
H. Gene Rincker, 67, of Marine, died Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at his home.
Private graveside service and interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland is handling arrangements.
AdVantage News | 1000 W. Homer Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2014