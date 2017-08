Hannah Marie Welling, 19, died at 9:55 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Saint Louis University Hospital due to complications with leukemia.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home, 2521 Edward St. in Alton. Second visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Messiah Lutheran, 920 Milton Road in Alton. Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery in Fosterburg.