Harold C. “Dee-Dee” Koelker III, 51, of Venice, died at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City.