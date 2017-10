Harold Gene “Sonny Boy” Burnett, 63, died at 8:57 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Oakwood COGIC. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home is handling arrangements.