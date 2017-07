Harold H. Goebel, 102, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with military burial rites provided by the Bethalto American Legion Post No. 214.