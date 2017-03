Harold H. Golike, 95, of Fosterburg, died at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, with his wife by his side.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at First Baptist Church of Fosterburg.