Harold J. Johnston, age 90 of Saint Louis, MO, died Friday, October 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Chapel Service will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, October 19, 2018, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, with Fr. Thomas Keller, Pastor, Assumption Catholic Church (Mattis), St. Louis, MO, officiating.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.