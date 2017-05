Harold J. Michel, 87, of Bethalto, died Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Greenville, Ill.