Harold Naylor, 96, of Alton, passed away at 5:47 a.m. Monday, May 14, 2018, at Evelyn’s House.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 18, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Tim Naylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.