Harold P. Strickfaden, 91, of Edwardsville, died at 6:17 a.m. Monday, March 12, 2018, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 16, at Annunciation Catholic Church in California, Mo. Interment will follow at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery.