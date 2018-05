Harold P. Williams, 85, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Monday, May 14, 2018, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

A visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 18, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.