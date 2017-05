Harriet L. Ford, 75, of Edwardsville, died at 10:55 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.