Harry Anthony Nevlin III (Buddy), 56, died at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, at his home in Alton.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.