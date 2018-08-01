Harry "BB" Bernard Saulsberry, Jr., 9, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018 in the emergency room at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton.

Born November 5, 2008 in Alton, he was the son of Peggy Sue Gates and Harry B Saulsberry, Sr. both of Alton.

Harry was entering 4th grade at West Elementary School, he enjoyed being with his friends and fishing.

He is survived by his parents; two brothers, Bernard "B.J." Telford, Devon Gates; sisters, Heaven Love Gates, Shantell Saulsberry, Trinity Saulsberry, Sophisa Saulsberry, Kylaiisia Saulsberry, Oceaner Saulsberry, Constance Saulsberry Mtseka; grandfather, Clarence Gates, Sr.; grandmother, Betty Shawand; aunts, Tanya Gates, Barbara Gates, Christine Davis, Ruthie (Tyrone) Davis all of Alton; uncles, Joohn Gates, Jesse Saulsberry, James Saulsberry all of Alton; best friends, De'Marcus Vincent and Marcus Hendrix; and numerous cousins and loving extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Linda Gates; uncle, Clarence "Bubba" Gates; and cousin, William Anderson.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until time of service at 1 pm, Saturday, August 4 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Peter Huges will officiate.