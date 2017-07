Harry Culbertson Armstrong, 85, died Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Meridian Village Retirement Community in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at First Baptist Church of Maryville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Edwardsville, immediately following the service.