Harry J. Thurau

Harry J. Thurau, 75, of Glen Carbon, born March 18, 1943, in Granite City, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018, in the comfort of his home.

Harry was a 1961 graduate of Granite City High School, where he lettered in both basketball and track. He received his higher education at SIUE, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. After graduating in 1965 from SIUE, he proudly served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967; he then accepted a position with Emerson Electric as an accountant. Several years later, he worked and retired as an auditor for the State of Illinois. Harry served on the Madison County Board from 2002 to 2006; he was an avid golfer, enjoyed polka music and along with his wife, Patricia, enjoyed many wonderful times traveling on the American Queen and Mississippi Queen riverboats. They also traveled by train to the Western United States, and one of Harry’s favorite adventures was going to a dude ranch in Montana.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry F. and Hazel Irene, nee Davis, Thurau.

Surviving are his loving wife of 46 years, Patricia Thurau; his daughter, Jill Thurau of Glendale, Ariz.; and his cousins, Betty Colligan, Jean Johnson, Gale Cuvar and Harold Davis.

Memorials may be made to New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and can be received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Condolences to the family can be expressed online at herrfuneral.com.

Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Penelope Barber officiating.