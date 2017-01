Harry L. “Bucky” Balcom, 65, of Alhambra, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Memorial service will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra is handling arrangements.