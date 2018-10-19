Harry Robert Hall, age 72, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on October 13, 2018, at his home. Harry was born on December 25, 1945 in Pittsburg, PA, a son of the late Thomas Francis Hall and Alvarez Regina (Acosta) Hall.

On January 31, 1981, Harry married Stella Gardiner Johnson, in Edwardsville, IL. He owned and operated CCS Construction Management Company in Edwardsville, IL. Harry loved to build. Although he was proud of the new construction, at heart he most enjoyed seeing the changes emerge as a project was remodeled. He liked to see the improvements his energies brought about as the building developed.

The pleasure he derived from work also extended to volunteer work. Harry was very devotional and service-oriented. He donated many years to the American Meditation Society, of which he was a valued and highly respected member. Whatever the situation was, he was very quick to see what needed to be done and the first one to offer assistance.

Even as his illness wore on, he remained accepting, kind, and never lost his quick wit and sense of humor. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Richard Hall.

He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-seven years, Stella Johnson of Edwardsville, IL; children, Thomas (Laura) Hall of Swansea, IL and Christine (Christopher) Kamp of St. Charles, MO; step-son, David (Karen) Johnson of Glen Carbon, IL; sister, Harriet (Eric) Paule of Anchorage, AK; brother, Donald Hall of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Gabriel Hall, Kathryn Hall, Robert Kamp and Alex Kamp; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Madison County Humane Society or to the American Meditation Society. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel or can be made on the AMS web site, American Meditation Society.org

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com.

The family would like to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Vitas Healthcare, whose kindness, support, and love the last months, and especially the last few days, has meant so much to us.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon, IL.

In celebration of his life, a memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.