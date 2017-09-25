Harry S. “Harry O.” Peterson, 69, of Madison, passed away at 1:51 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

He was born June 3, 1948, in East St. Louis, a son of Victoria (Maliszewski) Peterson of Rancho Mirage, Calif., and the late Willie Peterson. He married Helen A. (Macko) Peterson on Oct. 13, 1973, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Madison and she survives.

Harry O. retired from the Madison Police Department in 2012 after over 30 years of dedicated service as a police dispatcher. He also worked as a funeral home assistant and greeter at Davis Funeral Home for several years. He was an active and faithful member of Calvary Life Church. He was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Notre Dame and was a connoisseur of sports memorabilia. He loved being outdoors, enjoying nature, working in his yard and gardening. He enjoyed his days of traveling, listening to music and cherished being Poppy and spending time with his precious granddaughters. Harry will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and many friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 44 years and mother, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian (Lorri) Peterson of Granite City; a daughter, Laura M. (Kevin Warren) Peterson of Collinsville; two granddaughters, Briya and Blakelee Peterson of Granite City; brother, David Peterson of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; nephew, Michael (Nikki) Peterson of Caseyville; other extended family, coworkers and many friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Stanley Peterson.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City and will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at the church with the Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a college fund for his granddaughter’s future or to the American Cancer Society. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.