Harvey “Frank” Scarsdale, 82, died at his home in Granite City on Feb. 1, 2018.

Born on Oct. 16, 1935 in Anna, Ill., his family moved to Granite City when he was a child. He married the former Mary Kalips on Dec. 26, 1959, and she survives. Frank worked for 42 years at Granite City Steel, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the United Steelworks Local 1899. He served as a Ward 1 alderman in Granite City and was on the Granite City Steel Credit Union Board for many years. He was a former member of both the Granite City Elks and the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit No. 53 in Granite City. He volunteered at the DAV bingo fundraisers for many years. He was a talented ball player, and tried out for the St. Louis Cardinals as a young man. He also coached youth football and baseball in the area.

He is survived by his wife, Mary (Kalips) Scarsdale, whom he married on Dec. 26, 1959. In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by six children: (Mary) Susan Ball and husband, Wayne, of Lexington, S.C.; Nedwin “Jim” Tapp and wife, Mary, of Granite City; Bobby Scarsdale and wife, Patti, of St. Clair, Mo.; Trudi Campbell and husband, Brad, of West Plains, Mo.; Dennis Scarsdale and wife, Cindy, of Livingston, Ill.; and Frank Scarsdale and girlfriend, Mary Parker, of Granite City; several grandchildren, Joe Reed and wife, Michelle, of Petersburg, Va.; Garrick Ball and wife, Shanda, of Lexington, S.C.; Mandy Domenech and husband, Irving, of Lexington, S.C.; Amelia “Amy” Tapp of Collinsville; Anna Tapp of Granite City; James Tapp and girlfriend, Lindsey Rose, of Maryville; A.J. Pinson and wife, Angel, of DeSoto, Mo., Angela Richardson of DeSoto, Mo.; Jimmy Seley and wife, April, of West Plains, Mo.; Sierra Campbell of West Plains, Mo.; Darrel Campbell and wife, Katy, of Atlanta, Ga.; Austin Scarsdale of Livingston, Ill.; and Amanda Scarsdale and husband, Weston Voirol, of Cutler Bay, Fla.; as well as several great-grandchildren.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Lena (Sandlin) Scarsdale; several siblings, Don, Mary, Shirley, Bud, Nancy, Janet, and Bill; a son, John T. Scarsdale, who died in infancy; and daughter-in-law, Tina (Sedabres) Scarsdale.

