Hazel J. Lomax, 93, of Granite City, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Nov. 17, 1924, in East St. Louis, the daughter of the late Walter and Cuma (Owen) Nelson. She married John L. Lomax on Nov. 17, 1945, in Madison County and he passed away on June 11, 1997. Hazel was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church in Granite City. She enjoyed her days of bowling, camping and was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was always willing to volunteer, especially trying to help the elderly with her church and with Meals on Wheels. She had attended business school and had worked at Scott Air Force Base during World War II. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Charlotte Lomax of Kimberling City, Mo., John and Joy Lomax of St. Peters, Mo., and Dave and Sharon Lomax of Glen Carbon; two daughters and a son-in-law, Jane Orr of Houston, Texas, and Jill and Robert Moore of Granite City; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband of 52 years and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Nelson.

In celebration of her life and in accordance to her wishes, she chose to donate her body to Washington University School of Medicine for research and there will be no service. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements; irwinchapel.com.