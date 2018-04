Hazel V. Redmon, 88, passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Rev. Kenneth Harper will officiate. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery in Cottage Hills.