Hearshal F. McKinney, 75, of Godfrey, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Christian Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Godfrey. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post 1308.