Hedy Rose Barth (nee Reznack), 95, of Granite City, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Mary Queen and Mother Center, St. Louis.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Granite City. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements.