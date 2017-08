Helen Ann DeRuntz, 87, of Granite City, died at the Nazareth Living Center in St. Louis County at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with a prayer service at 5 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.