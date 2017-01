Helen Ann Eales, 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Ill.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.