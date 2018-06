Helen D. Bertagnolli, 82, of Wood River, passed away at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Private family inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.