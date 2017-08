Helen Faye Owens (nee Belt), 93, of Maryville, died Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, at Liberty Village in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville.