Helen G. Gutierrez, 87, died at 1:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Bethalto Care Center.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Immediately following services, a luncheon will be held at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is handling arrangements.